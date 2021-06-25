Egypt: Military Production Ministry Launches Initiative for Digitizing Industry

The Military Production Ministry launched on Thursday an initiative to train cadres on digitizing industry. The initiative was launched in cooperation with General Electric Digital and IKEN companies.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi said the initiative is meant to train 1,000 engineers nationwide on the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution and digital transformation.

He said cooperation with General Electric Digital and IKEN comes as part of effort to optimize cooperation with global and Egyptian companies operating in the technological domain to hone capabilities of the military production companies in localizing digital transformation.