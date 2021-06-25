Ghana: Natop to Host Ghana's Former Tourism Minister

24 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The fifth Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) would once again play host to high profile speakers.

The AGM coming up in Uyo Akwa Ibom State would have as the Guest speaker the former Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts Ghana, Mrs. Catherine Afeku under whose tenure Ghana initiated the highly successful Year of Return Project.

This was contained in a statement from the association, which also stated that Akwa Ibom-born international businessman with passion for tourism, Mr. Akanimo Udofia, would be the keynote speaker.

"They will be supported by a member of the Federations of Tourism Associations in Nigeria (FTAN) and Board of Trustees (BOT) member, Ambassador Ikechi Uko who also is a BOT member of NATOP. The Chief Operating Officer of the award winning airline, Ibom Air, George Uriesi would share with the tour operators the experience of restarting Ibom Air after the Covid19 lockdown and how they have built a successful operation so far," the statement added.

The theme for this years event is, "Restarting Tourism in Nigeria. A new Template." The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom would be expected to grace the event. The association noted that NATOP is the only tourism body that has had the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed personally attend its AGM.

