Gambia: King of Djembe Dies Aged 70

Reports of the demise of Mamady Keita, the famous Guinean percussionist and Djembefola, have emerged.

According to international reports, Mamady who is regarded as the King of Djembe and founder of the legendary djembefola, passed away peacefully in Belgium with his family by his side on 21st June 2021 at the age of 70.

Mamady's health has been deteriorating in recent years as he was recently admitted to hospital due a heart-related condition, which he had been battling for years.

"Initiated to the Djembe at the age of 7, he entered the Guinean National Ballet Djoliba in 1964, only 14 years old," reported new-in-24.com.