Gambia: CDS Drammeh Tours Military Facilities

Lieutenant General Yakuba A. Drammeh, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), on Monday 21st June 2021, embarked on a nationwide tour of military facilities across the country.

The CDS who is mandated to visit military installations in the country yearly, aims to get first-hand information on the living and working conditions of men and women serving in the country's Armed Forces.

CDS Drammeh will also conduct a courtesy call on Regional Governors, communities, religious leaders, fellow sister services and various ECOMIG contingent commanders. CDS Drammeh will also inspect ongoing building projects at barracks.

Information from GAF's social media page indicate that these projects were instructions by the CDS during his 2020 nationwide tour, and it aims to ease accommodations for the soldiers.

During his visit, CDS Drammeh planted some trees in the barracks.