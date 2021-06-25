Nigeria: Schengen Owner Team Up With Zlatan On 'Carry Go'

Network Entertainment artist, Efuetngong Dion with the stage name Schengen Owner have finally released a follow-up song to this previous music 'Liqua' and this time around he teamed up with Zlatan on his first release for 2021 with the song title ' Carry Go'.

The Cameroonian Afrobeatz artist revealed that the new song ' Carry Go' reflects real life experiences and the standards of contemporary society!

Reeling out his experience working with Zlatan, Schengen Owner noted that it was an exciting experience and fun joining forces with a talented artist like Zlatan despite his busy schedules; he was full of positive energy.

'Carry Go' is however produced by SPELLZ and released today Friday June 25, 2021 and available for download on all music platform