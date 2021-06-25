Ethiopia: The Plough and the Kalashnikov - Ethiopia After the Election

analysis

Ethiopia hosted a much-delayed general election on 21 June 2021 amid not only Covid-19, but an ongoing civil war in Tigray, instability in the Oromiya and Amhara regions and continuing frictions with its neighbours, notably Sudan. With the right set of following actions, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the elections could yet prove the start of Ethiopia's democratic transition.

Dr Greg Mills heads the Brenthurst Foundation. Read the full discussion paper: 'The Plough and the Kalashnikov: Ethiopia After the Election'.

"The population is being moved out of here, and here," pointed out the UN officer on a map of Ethiopia's northernmost Tigray region.

The election turnout was anticipated to be more than two-thirds of those registered, though concerns exist about the extent of the democratic space. (Photo: Supplied)

"Western Tigray is being extensively depopulated," he said tapping the location of the now 'ghost-town' of Humera, once an important regional agricultural centre.

"What we are seeing," he notes, "is that Tigrayans are being 'encouraged' to abandon their homes and lands in large areas of the southern part of eastern Tigray as well. What we hear repeatedly," he adds in echoes of the former Yugoslavia, "is the need to 'clean the...