Zimbabwe: Benhura in Dallas for Solo Exhibition

Senior Arts Reporter

Renowned sculptor Dominic Benhura is in Dallas, United States, ahead of a solo exhibition.

He said that despite the Covid-19 that has adversely affected the arts industry, sculptors around the world are adapting by swapping physical exhibitions for virtual ones.

The prominent sculptor said that he was on a 10-day visit together with other artists such as Passmore Mupindiko, Brighton Layson, and Vivian and Joseph Croisettes.

Benhura, who is a guest artist for the exhibition within a group show organised by ZimSculpt, said in an interview yesterday that his art helps people cope with difficult times.

"I am in Dallas as a guest artist. I will be showcasing my piece entitled 'Joy'.

"Covid-19 has affected us a lot as mostly sometimes we work hand in hand with members of the public. The only option for now is the virtual platform, but in other countries they are exhibiting under the Covid-19 regulations."

He said was devastated with how the pandemic has even stopped major shows as these were their major sources of income.

"Imagine all my three intended shows in United Arab Emirates and two in the US were cancelled last year due to Covid-19. It also disturbs and made me realized that we should celebrate the daily gift of life daily since many people died unexpectedly," said Benhura.

Asked how he has been coping working of late at home under Covid-19 restrictions, Benhura said the situation has made him discover and have more time to himself.

"I am working on an eagle piece back home which will be unveiled soon. Zimbabwe is still a force to reckon with many imaging artists coming up with very exciting unique work. But sadly, it has been infested by piracy which may have serious damaged the industry for the future generations," he said.

Local artists should strengthen their online presence during these trying times in order to stay relevant.

"In response to cancelled art shows, exhibitions, conferences, workshops and coaching sessions, artists should take a positive approach to overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus. They should plan to focus more on online creativity, and even coaching," he said.

While his art business was already well-positioned to function online, Benhura said he was also ready to share ideas with other aspiring sculptors.

Yesterday, the award-winning sculptor was on the FOX News television channel where he shared his story as a sculptor.