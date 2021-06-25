South Africa: MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi Host Youth Month Commemoration Webinar, 30 Jun

press release

MEC for Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, Ms Kenetswe Mosenogi will be hosting a Youth Month Commemoration Webinar to interact with young people by raising awareness about the opportunities available and support programs within government in growing and sustaining their businesses on the 30th June 2021.

The webinar will be through web-based seminar under the theme: "The Year of Charlotte Mannyane Maxeke: Growing youth employment for an inclusive and transformed society."

The webinar will afford emerging and existing entrepreneurs a platform to engage with the MEC and to come up with innovative ways removing barriers caused by Covid-19. It will also provide progress on the support given by the Department and Developmental Financial Institutions to youth owned businesses to thrive.

Part of the programme will include the introduction of youth-owned enterprises to opportunities in the digital space that are ripe for innovation.

A panel of stakeholders in the entrepreneurship ecosystem will be invited to share the platform with MEC and respond to challenges raised by young entrepreneurs,

The webinar will be in a hybrid approach and Mahikeng Digital Innovation Hub have arranged on-site venues: Mahikeng Digital Innovation Hub (offices), Rustenburg Local Municipality, NYDA Rustenburg, Morokweng Tribal Hall, SEDA North West Branches, Greater Taung Local Municipality, Vodacom Center-Ganyesa, and Orbit TVET Campuses to afford an opportunity for young people to participate in the webinar.

Members of the media invited to participate and requested to confirm their attendance by sending email to kmosipidi@nwpg.gov.za.

To register for the webinar please join the link available on the Mahikeng Digital Innovation Hub Facebook Page and Departmental facebook page and nwdedect or contact 087 153 2141 / info@mafihub.co.za