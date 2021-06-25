South Africa: Parliament Sends Condolences to Families and Relatives of Prof Mzi Khumalo and Luzuko Nteleko

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has learnt with shock the passing of Prof Mzi Khumalo, one of South Africa's revered choral music composers and conductors, an academic who was acknowledged as an authority in African Languages and Literature, and actor Luzuko Nteleko, an iconic and a multilingual actor.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, said no words can fittingly describe the impact of this loss in the arts sector. She said: "These were two activists, one at the peak of his life and the other one had just began. Both were destined for higher honours. One ought not look far, Luzuko was just establishing himself and was destined to become a household name in television."

Ms Dlulane said the sector has seen so much loss just in the past two years alone. The committee sends its condolences to the families of the two departed arts activists, relatives and the sector at large. "May their souls rest in eternal peace."