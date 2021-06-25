Angola: Sonangol Contracts Vitol and Totsa to Import Refined Products

24 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's National Fuel Society (SONANGOL) has contracted the companies Vitol and Totsa to import petrol and diesel over the next twelve months.

In a statement that reached ANGOP this Thursday, Sonangol explained that the company Vitol (Dutch) will import petrol, while TOTSA (French) is responsible for diesel, as a result of an international public tender, launched in March of the current year.

For this international competition, 27 companies were initially invited, as a guarantee of competitiveness under equal circumstances.

Nine proposals from BP, TRAFIGURA, VITOL, GUNVOR, IDEMITSU, MERCURIA, TOTSA, GALP and GEMCORP were received until 6 pm on April 19th.

Data from the Petroleum Byproducts Regulatory Institute (IRDP) show that in 2020 the country sold 2, 782 717 metric tonnes of fuel, which resulted in revenue of 449.4billion kwanzas.

Of the volume sold, 25% came from the Luanda Refinery, 3% from Cabinda Golf Oil Company and 72% was imported.

Angola has an onshore liquid fuel storage capacity of approximately 680, 012 cubic meters, of which 358,511 cubic meters (52.45%) are owned by SONANGOL and the remaining 321, 500 cubic meters (47.55%) of Pumangol.

