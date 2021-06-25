Tunisia: Mechichi Meets Libyan Minister of Industry

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi met Thursday at the Government Palace in Kasbah with Libyan Minister of Industry and Minerals, Ahmed Ali Muhammad Omar, on the sidelines of his visit to Tunisia, accompanied by a delegation of Libyan businessmen.

Mechichi called to boost relations between Tunisia and Libya in various sectors, stressing the need to implement what was agreed at the meeting he had recently in Tripoli with the Head of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdel Hamid Dbeibah.

He noted, in this context, that all means and facilities will be made available to investors on both sides, to achieve an economic twinning between the two countries and capture European markets and other promising markets.

For his part, the Libyan minister expressed his country' willingness to draw on the Tunisian expertise in the field of industry, especially in the fields of industrial research and industrial support centres.