Gambia: IEC - Over 556,000 Gambians Have Registered

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that 556,766 Gambians have so far registered for the 2021 Presidential Election slated for 4 December.

At least 317,993 females have registered, while 238,773 have registered as males.

"All qualified Gambians are urged to apply for a new voter's card at the registration centre of their place of residence or birth," the Commission says in a press release.

The general registration of voters started on 29th May 2021 across the country and it is expected to end on 11th July 2021.