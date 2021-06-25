Gambia: IEC - Over 556,000 Gambians Have Registered

24 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that 556,766 Gambians have so far registered for the 2021 Presidential Election slated for 4 December.

At least 317,993 females have registered, while 238,773 have registered as males.

"All qualified Gambians are urged to apply for a new voter's card at the registration centre of their place of residence or birth," the Commission says in a press release.

The general registration of voters started on 29th May 2021 across the country and it is expected to end on 11th July 2021.

