Gambia: Peace Starts With You!

opinion

Ensuring peace and justice are critical elements in the advancement of any community or nation.

Scholars argue that the culture of peace begins with each oneself - unless we are ready to integrate peace and non-violence as part of our daily existence. We cannot expect our communities, our nations, our planet to be peaceful, when we have not embraced peace.

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) recently convened a regional confab on the domestication of atrocity prevention norms at the state level.

The event was organised in line with the KAIPTC's strategic objective of enhancing African capacity to develop relevant structures for promoting peace and security.

This regional confab could not have come at a better time, when most African countries are just emerging from conflicts.

We should be prepared and confident in resolving challenges of our lives in a non-aggressive manner. More so, in today's world, humanity's creed should be based on inner oneness and outer diversity.

People must reason that nobody will come from outside to develop or advocate for peace for us. The initiative has to start with us. Irrespective of our tribal and political differences, we are destined to live and share one country and that is fundamental.

Yes, a lot of right violations were committed during the past regime. We should not let our emotions overcome us. We have to learn to forgive and reconcile.

It is widely agreed that Africa has been slow in creating the enabling spaces and effective national mechanisms for atrocity prevention. Peace any where starts with oneself. Let us not allow the behaviour of others (who are actually an expression of our greater whole) destroy 'our inner peace'.

For those who wish to help bring greater peace to communities, it is important to stay balanced and be accommodating.

So let us nurture and promote peace wherever it is found to contribute to lasting peace in the world.

"When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace."