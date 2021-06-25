Gambia: GWA Overrules France's Appeal Against Leket Victory

24 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) has ruled against the appeal made by France and Club Banjul Saku Ham Ham over the verdict of the referee, claiming that he (France) did not have his four contacts on the ground.

France made the appeal on Monday, 14th June 2021 after he was defeated by Leket Bu Barra during their fight organised by Jam Promotion and held at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The bout named after Senegalese icon musician Youssou Ndour saw the Banjul-based wrestler made an appeal over the decision of the referees.

According to The Gambia Wrestling Association, after making a careful study of the video with evidence before it with professionalism, the Appeals Committee unanimously upheld the verdict of the referee and confirmed Leket of Club Barra as the winner of the bout against France of Club Banjul Saku Ham.

In accordance with Article 14(b and g) of GWA's Constitution, France had three contacts on the ground while the other hand was on the sand bag, making it four contacts.

In another development, Euma Saine and Club Ndongo Ceesay had their appeal against Chart victory accepted by the GWA Appeals Committee.

Earlier, Chart of Club Ama Academy was declared winner against Euma Saine of Club Ndongo Ceesay on 13th June 2021, in a bout organised by Jam Promotion.

According to GWA, after carefully studying the video with evidence before it with professionalism, the Appeals Committee unanimously ruled out the verdict of the referee because Chart had his four contacts on the ground on two different occasions before the referee's final verdict.

"Four contacts amount to a valid fall in the rules and regulations. Therefore, Euma Saine of Club Ndongo is declared winner against Chart of Club Ama Academy," said GWA in a statement.

The Gambia Wrestling Association in accordance with Article 20(d, e and f) of its constitution ordered Chart to return the flag to the association for onwards delivery to Euma Saine within 72 hours of receiving the notification, adding that failure of which disciplinary actions would follow.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Are We Africans Our Own Worst Enemy?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X