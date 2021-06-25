Gambia: Tambana Utd Book Spot in Jokadu District Final

A post-match penalty shootout on Sunday decided the fate of Tambana United in the ongoing Jokadu District Football Jamboree.

Tambana and Karantaba met on knife-edge in an entertaining semi-final match that ended one goal apiece.

Both teams went into the game well in the first quarter but Karantaba subsequently had more ball possession despite failing to convert their numerous goal-scoring opportunities.

Both teams could not, however, penetrate each other's territory thanks to formidable defence lines with goalkeepers remaining solid between the woodwork to take the first half to a goalless end.

Upon resumption of play, Ablie Seckhan was introduced as a substitute and it only took him five minutes to prove his worth as he drove Ousman Keita's cross to the top right corner of the goal to hand Tambana the lead in the 50th minute of play.

Karantaba dominated the remaining minutes as they fought hard for an equaliser but the miracle came in 86th minute of play when Ebrima Sonko headed home the ball from a set piece.

This forced the game to be decided by post-match penalty shootouts. Karantaba squandered three of their kicks whilst Tambana missed two.

Alieu Sillah, head coach Karantaba FC, said his team was unfortunate to lose the match as they were the better side of the encounter.

"When we were a goal down, I knew we would level the scores because I knew the caliber of players I have," said the coach.

Mr. Sillah said his team was a goal away from the final but they missed that kick. He however was satisfied with his team's performance despite losing the match.

Omar Jammeh, head coach, Tambana FC, was delighted his side showed dissepiments at the later part.

"Our game was very good but we later made mistakes; because we scored in the first ten minutes of the second half only to allow the opponent to level the score in just four minutes before the end of the match," Jammeh pointed, saying his team will, however, work on their weaknesses before the finals to avoid a repeat of the mistakes they have made.

Meanwhile, Tambana will face Bakang in the finals of the Jokadu District tournament slated for 3 July 2021 at Kuntaya Football Field.