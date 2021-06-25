Gambia: Gamtel Confound Marimoo to Better Status in 1st Division

24 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gamtel on Tuesday confounded Marimoo 1-0 in their week twenty encounter played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to better their status in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League.

The telecommunication giants are struggling in the country's elite league competition since the start of the league campaign in January 2021, losing majority of their matches in the first round of the league.

Gamtel came all out to snatch the magnificent three points from Marimoo to move away from the relegation zone.

The Telecommunication Boys scored one goal in the match without Marimoo reacting to clasp the significant three points to better their status on the league table.

The victory earned Gamtel 19 points in 19 matches with a game in hand, while Marimoo is with 21 points after twenty league games.

