Gambia: Basse Alkalo Extols GRA Board for Visiting Regional Outlets

The Alkalo of Basse Mansajang has commended the board of directors and senior management of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) for their move in touring the regional outlets in provincial Gambia.

Pateh Baldeh said that the move will not only equip revenue officials with firsthand information about the concerns raised by its regional staff, but will also avail them the opportunity to devise measures in addressing them in the shortest possible time.

The role of GRA, he added, cannot be overemphasised; reminding that revenue collection plays a key role in the development of any nation.

"Therefore seeing GRA board of directors and senior management meeting their regional staff is a big boost and it will in no small measure help in motivating staff of the authority."

Baldeh thus called on other institutions or parastatals to emulate.

"This was not a surprise to me, due to the fact that GRA is blessed with a visionary leadership in the person of Commissioner General, Yankuba Darboe."

He described the tour as timely and worthwhile, pointing out that it will greatly boost the morale of its regional staff.

The move, he observed, is a clear indication of the concern that the board and senior management have regarding promoting the welfare of staff on the ground.

In the same vein, he commended the Basse Customs for their strong collaboration and cooperation with the other sister forces in the region.

In view of the porous border, he maintained that Customs officers must remain resolute in curbing smuggling related cases along the borders.

He, however, appealed to GRA board and senior management to put into consideration some of the concerns and constraints raised by staff of its regional outlets.