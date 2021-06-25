Gambia: WB Sub-Regional Director Reaffirms Commitment to Additional Investment in Gambia's Energy Sector

Nathan M. Belete, the sub-regional director for World Bank (WB), has reaffirmed WB commitment to provide further support to the country's National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) to boost the energy sector.

Speaking to journalists at Brikama NAWEC Power Plant on Tuesday 22 June 2021, while visiting the WB funded project, Director Belete said: "I want to reaffirm our commitment to supporting the energy aspiration of the country."

It could be recalled that in 2016- 2017, The Gambia suffered a severe electricity and water crisis. Following this nightmare, the World Bank intervened and provided a new generator worth $2.1 million to the national electricity and water provider. The generator was installed at the Brikama Power Plant in 2018.

The world's biggest financial institution further provided 1.2 million Euros to NAWEC for refurbishment of the G-7 generator at Brikama and G-8 generator at Kotu Power Station, both aimed at boosting the country's power supply.

However, Mr. Belete also expressed impression with the Gambia government through NAWEC for the smooth implementation of the project, while assuring WB's continuous support for the government to clean energy supply in the country.

"World Bank is very proud of our relationship with NAWEC and the engagement we had on the energy sector in the Gambia for the last many years. We are proud because we believe the government has now undertaken some very important and critical refunds, and these refunds are going to ensure better quality services to the country at more affordable prices," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Gambia Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expressed confidence with the leadership of NAWEC, adding with this leadership, the national water and electricity provider will attain its sustainable development goals in the near future.

Nani Juwara, the managing director of NAWEC described WB's support to government on the energy sector as great. He said the project is vital in improving Gambians' livelihood.

"As government, we consider electricity as fundamental human rights for all. We want to make sure every Gambian has access to energy. Having access to energy would help to change the lives of our people," he said.

Jawara affirmed that WB is currently mobilising donors to support the country's economy, saying his institution has gained great help from the international financial institution. "That is going to be a big difference for this country if these projects (NAWEC proposed projects) are implemented," he added.

He expressed gratitude to WB sub-regional director and his teams in The Gambia for their support to NAWEC, while assuring his office's continuous collaboration with them.