Liberia: President Weah Appoints Tonpo

Barely twenty four hours after the dismissal of Deputy Minister Eugene Fahngon, president George Weah has appointed Jarlawah Tonpo as Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism (MICAT).

An Executive Mansion statement issue Thursday said.

"Mr. Tonpo, named early Thursday, June 24, 2021, replaces former Deputy Minister Eugene Fahngon who was relieved of his duties on Wednesday night," the statement said.

Currently, Mr. Tonpon serves as Director of Press and Public Affairs at the Liberian Senate. He holds Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and a Masters candidate in International Relations (University of Liberia) and a Masters candidate in Public Administration at the University of Liberia.

The nomination is subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.