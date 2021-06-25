South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Updates On Coronavirus Covid-19 Cases and Vaccines in Western Cape, 24 Jun

press release

As at 1pm on 24 June 2021, the Western Cape had 14 844 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number of 314 596 COVID-19 cases to date and 287 573 recoveries.

Click here for statistics.

370 054 (note: this figure is more than the dashboard figure due to a short lag time in updating vaccinations on the dashboard)

The Western Cape has recorded 31 additional deaths since our last daily update on Wednesday, 23 June, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 12 179. It should be noted that the total number is inclusive of deaths in the last week which have recently been updated. We send our condolences to the loved ones of those who have passed.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

You can also view the Western Cape Government's vaccine registration dashboard by visiting: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/vaccine-dashboard

"Residents urged to flatten the curve in the Western Cape"

The Western Cape is continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths, and I call on residents to once again flatten the curve and save lives.

We are now well and truly in the third wave and residents must be on high alert, practising the lifesaving behaviours that we have learnt over the past year.

While we have taken numerous steps to prepare our platform for the third wave, each of us must play our part in preventing the healthcare system from being overwhelmed, and in turn, preventing avoidable deaths.

Our data shows us that:

The Reproductive number or R value is currently 1.25 which indicates that infections are continuing to accelerate;

There are on average 1039 new diagnoses each day;

Admissions are increasing with an average of 86 new admissions per day;

Deaths have also started to increase now, with around 15 deaths each day; and

The week-on-week increase in current admissions reached 15% in the previous week.

During this time of heightened risk, I also call on residents to form small 'bubbles' with their families and to limit interactions with others outside of these bubbles as far as possible.

Please be mindful of those at high risk of severe COVID-19 related illness when doing so and consider limiting social gatherings as far as possible during this time.

If you must meet, please ensure strict compliance with the golden rules, by wearing a mask, keeping a distance, and ensuring the meeting is small, short and outside, with good ventilation.

If we all intervene quickly to interrupt the chain of transmission, we can flatten the curve as we did in the first and second wave.

To read the rest of this statement, please visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/news/media-release-premier-winde-his-weekly-digital-press-conference-0

"We are seeing an average of 1039 new COVID-19 infections a day"

During my weekly digital press conference today, it was highlighted that the province is seeing on average 1039 new COVID-19 diagnoses each day.

In the Metro:

Overall, there is a 51% week-on-week increase in cases.

All the sub-districts are seeing a marked increase in cases.

Most cases diagnosed are in the private sector, but the number of public sector cases is also increasing. We continue to see small numbers in Khayelitsha although the curve is moving upwards.

In the rural communities:

The number of new cases in rural communities is also markedly increasing, with all districts showing increasing case numbers.

The Cape Winelands has mostly private cases, while the rest of the rural areas have a mix of both public and private.

Insofar as our healthcare platform is concerned, there are:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Currently 1 479 COVID-19 patients in our acute hospitals (631 in public hospitals and 848 in private hospitals). This excludes persons under investigation and cases in a specialised hospital setting.

The Metro hospitals have an average occupancy rate of 95%; George drainage area hospitals at 64%; Paarl drainage area hospitals at 78% and Worcester drainage area hospitals at 69%.

COVID-19 and persons under investigation cases currently make up 9% of all available acute general hospital capacity in both Metro and Rural Regional Hospital drainage areas.

COVID-19 inter-mediate care: the Brackengate Hospital of Hope currently has 55 patients (3 591 cumulative patients), Freesia and Ward 99 has 0 patients, Mitchell Plain Hospital of Hope has 0 patients and Sonstraal currently has 18 patients.

The Metro mass fatality centre has capacity for 240 bodies; currently there are 4 decedents admitted. The overall capacity has been successfully managed across the province.

Let's ensure that we play our part and flatten the curve. Together, we can save both lives and livelihoods.