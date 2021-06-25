Nigeria: FCTA Rejects Senate's Plan to Upgrade AGIs to Agency

The Senate and the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration yesterday disagreed on the status of Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS) established to provide a comprehensive and computerized geospatial data infrastructure for the FCT.

While the Senate sought to provide legal instrument for AGIS to upgrade it to a full-fledged agency, the FCTA management said there was no need for such.

Speaking at a public hearing Thursday on a bill seeking to upgrade AGIS to an agency, Senator Mohammed Hassan Gusau (PDP Zamfara Central), the sponsor, said: "AGIS, as it's now, finds it very difficult to cope with problems such as unattended applications for land, processing, multiple allocations, land documents forgeries, inefficient revenue generation etc," he said.

But the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, said AGIS should be left the way it is now.

Bello, represented by Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Olusade Adesola, said rather than create a big bureaucracy as proposed in the bill, information technology capability of AGIS should be strengthened for better service delivery.

He said: "Upon an in-depth review of the above-mentioned bill in the context of the mandate of the AGIS as a technical department, it's our considered opinion that the passage of this bill will merely amount to the addition of a bureaucratic layer to land administration system in the FCTA."

He said passage of the bill would conflict with the roles of existing statutory departments "and may be rather disadvantageous."