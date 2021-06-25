Nigeria: Concession - 'Kano Free Trade Zone to Fetch U.S.$2 Billion Export'

25 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The concession of the Kano Free Trade Zone (KFTZ) by the federal government will fetch about $2 billion in export by agri-businesses, leather and textile companies by 2027.

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh, stated this in Kano when officials from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and BPE paid a courtesy call on Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, a BPE statement said.

He said the Zone would be the largest processor of hides and skins and leather goods as well as a major gateway for agricultural goods and textiles.

Okoh said the Zone is further visioned to create jobs, promote exports, improve infrastructure development, boost growth and upgrade skills.

He also revealed that the federal government plans to transform two Free Trade Zones (FTZs) to a world-class standard, just as he urged Kano state to invest 24 percent equity in the concession alongside private firms.

Governor Ganduje, said the concession of the facility was timely as it would boost trade in the state and Nigeria at large as committed to supporting the concession process.

