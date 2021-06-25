Egypt: SCA - Retrieved Antiquities From France Due in Cairo Sunday

Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) Mostafa Waziri said as many as 114 looted antiquities that were smuggled to France, are due to return home on Sunday, as part of the joint investigations launched by Egypt's Prosecution and the French judicial authorities.

In statements on Thursday, Waziri praised the fruitful cooperation between the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the Egyptian Embassy in France, the Egyptian Prosecution as well as French judicial authorities to help restore the stolen artifacts.

The joint investigations between Egypt and France have managed to stop all attempts to sell the smuggled Egyptian antiquities.

The artefacts, dating back to various eras of the Pharaonic history and Greek age, were smuggled out of Egypt and not registered in the storehouses of the SCA.

MENA