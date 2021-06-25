Egypt: SCA - Retrieved Antiquities From France Due in Cairo Sunday

25 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) Mostafa Waziri said as many as 114 looted antiquities that were smuggled to France, are due to return home on Sunday, as part of the joint investigations launched by Egypt's Prosecution and the French judicial authorities.

In statements on Thursday, Waziri praised the fruitful cooperation between the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the Egyptian Embassy in France, the Egyptian Prosecution as well as French judicial authorities to help restore the stolen artifacts.

The joint investigations between Egypt and France have managed to stop all attempts to sell the smuggled Egyptian antiquities.

The artefacts, dating back to various eras of the Pharaonic history and Greek age, were smuggled out of Egypt and not registered in the storehouses of the SCA.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Are We Africans Our Own Worst Enemy?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X