Tanzania: Work Permits Issuance Now a-24-Hour Process, Says Government

Dar es Salaam — Issuance of work permits for foreigners that currently takes a minimum of 90 days will henceforth take a maximum of 24 hours following completion of an improved online application system, the government revealed yesterday.

This development is part of the implementation of the directives by President Samia Suluhu Hassan aimed at improving the investing and doing business environment in the country.

During the swearing-in of permanent secretaries, their deputies and heads of some government institutions in April this year, President Hassan termed those who handled work permits at the Prime Minister's Office "demigods" - and warned them against embracing corruption and frustrating investors by forcing them to hire Tanzanians in every post.

As a result, she directed the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO - Investment), Mr Geoffrey Mwambe, and his Industry and Trade counterpart, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, to meet and find a lasting solution to the bureaucracy that was frustrating investors.

Speaking yesterday during the annual general meeting of the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) held in Dar es Salaam, the deputy permanent secretary in PMO (Labour, Youth, Employment and the Disabled), Prof Jamal Katundu, revealed that the application system for work permits has been completed and was awaiting an official launching in August, this year.

Prof Katundu said in creating a conducive environment for investment in the country, the government has been reviewing various rules and regulations and improving them to keep up with the times and investor's demands.

"To begin with, we have made significant changes in employment permits, by introducing an online system for foreign nationals which has helped us reduce complaints of permit delays," he Prof Katundu said.

He noted that even though the system was in the process of being finalised, it has already started working. "We hope that by August, this year it will be launched."

However, the ATE board of directors chair, Ms Jayne Nyimbo, among other things, continued to call for the Skills Development Levy to be reduced from the current four percent to two percent.

Responding to the issue, the deputy Minister of State in the PMO (Investment), Mr William Ole Nasha, highlighted how the government has proverbially been walking the talk by addressing the issues that discourage investors.

He said the government has been able to also strengthen the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) with the aim of eliminating bureaucracy and reducing various measures for investors to monitor their needs.

"In the short term, the government has already taken various steps to addressing some of the long-standing grievances of workers and employers," he said.

He noted that, during the three-month period from March to June this year, they undertook various reforms. This resulted in an increase in investments, whereby 93 projects worth more than $200 million were registered, and will create 17,000 new jobs.