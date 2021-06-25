Tanzania: President Samia Speaks to Business People As TNBC Chairman

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan will be taking her pro-business policies directly to members of the business community when she chairs first time a meeting of the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

This will be the 12th meeting for TNBC since 2001 when Council was established, under a presidential order.

TNBC was established as a forum for public and private sector dialogue on improving the country's business climate.

The TNBC executive secretary, Dr Godwill Wanga, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that discussions would focus on regulatory bodies, forest products and matters related to taxation. All this is in efforts to improve Tanzania's business and investments environment.

"Members of the public and private sectors will also use the platform to welcome and chart out with the sixth-phase president who is also the TNBC chairperson," he said.

He also said that members of the council and the public in general have already expressed their confidence in the new President's administration.

According to the TNBC chief, the Council has also organised another meeting for Sunday to be chaired by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa to deliberate on the progress made by the new Head of State in her first 100 days in office since she was formally sworn into the Presidency on arch 19 this year.

"On Sunday, the council will hold a symposium that will focus on the first 100 days of President Hassan in office, and will review what transpired during the meeting," he stressed.

"The 12th meeting has as its theme 'Ufanisi wa Biashara na Uwekezaji katika Uchumi wa Kati' (roughly Swahili for 'Efficiency of Trade and Investment in a Middle Income Economy), Dr Wanga said, confirming that "preparations for the meeting have already been completed." In that regard, he called for massive support for the new chairperson.

TNBC is a platform that provides a strategic forum for public and private sector leaders to deliberate on how best to functionally promote all-inclusive socioeconomic growth. TNBC constitutes members from both the public and private sectors.

It also facilitates exchanges of views on improving business policies and regulatory frameworks and enhance economic competitiveness in the long run. The state President is officially the TNBC chairperson, while the vice-chairman comes from the private sector.