Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 11 Positive Cases Detected Out of 3 270 Pcr Tests

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 3 270 PCR tests yesterday, 24 June 2021. The test results were obtained late at night.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

· Two cases detected on Day 7 in quarantine. These patients were negative on admission in quarantine.

· Nine cases detected through Contact Tracing exercise. These persons were in quarantine on Day 0 and Day 1.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 196 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and 810 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has 369 active cases to date and as at this morning, only 38 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.