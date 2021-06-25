Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Only One Case Registered

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 1 023 PCR tests as at 18 00hrs today.

· One case was detected as a result of ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. The patient was already in the quarantine center on Day 0.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 185 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and 810 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has 358 active cases to date and as at this afternoon, only 38 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.