Namibia: Odds Stacked Against Brave Warriors

THE Brave Warriors will have a mountain to climb when they leave for South Africa this weekend to compete in the Cosafa Cup tournament.

Besides the fact that they couldn't train due to Covid-19 restrictions currently in place prohibiting contact sport, their top striker is recovering from an operation, while the availability of their South African stars still has to be determined.

On top of this they have been drawn in the 'group of death' against Senegal, the top-ranked country in Africa, Zimbabwe, the record six-time Cosafa Cup champions, and Mozambique, who have a score to settle with Namibia.

Star striker Peter Shalulile, who had a great season with SA champions Sundowns, winning the South African Premier Soccer League player of the season award in the process, is unavailable since he is still recovering from an operation on his foot, according to Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria.

"Peter wasn't injured, it was just a routine operation. He had a growth on the bridge of his foot, which was just removed. The cast has been removed, but the stitches must still come out," Samaria says.

"He wants to play, but I don't think it's advisable, and we must be careful not to endanger his continuous development as a player. So we decided to let him rest so that he can start his preseason training with his club Sundowns," he says.

The availability of Namibia's other foreign-based players will also only be determined next week, Samaria says.

"I don't know if our South African-based players will be available, because their clubs will still have to release them. Since this is seen as a development tournament it is not on a Fifa date, and clubs have first call on the players, so they are not obliged to release them," he says.

Samaria says Shalulile would be difficult to replace, but backs the players he called up.

"It will be a huge task to try and fill the shoes of Peter, who adds a lot of speed and energy to our attack, but I think we have capable replacements. We called up Sadney (Urikhob), who is also very quick and has been scoring and doing well for his club in Thailand, while we also called up Junias Theophilus, who is doing well for his club in Ethiopia," he says.

Namibia's first match will be against Senegal, and Samaria says it is unfortunate that they have to play them first.

"Senegal will be a very tough challenge, and we will have to play at our best if we want to beat them, but it's important that we do well and represent our country to the best of our ability," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It's unfortunate that we won't be able to see them in action before, while our other opponents in the group will be able to watch them play and prepare for them," he says.

It is unlikely that Senegal will field their first-choice side with world stars like Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Cheikhou Kouyate, but Samaria says it didn't matter which squad they selected.

"Irrespective of which team they choose, we are talking about Senegal, who are ranked number one in Africa and 22nd in the world, so they have a lot of strength and depth. Personally I think it will be better for us if they choose a stronger team, because if they choose a weaker team, those players will be more determined to push for places in the starting line-up," he says.

Samaria says Zimbabwe and Mozambique will also be tough opponents.

"Zimbabwe will be very tough, having won the cup six times before, while Mozambique will be out to take revenge against us after we beat them home and away to qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals, so I expect them to come out with all guns blazing," he says.

Namibia Football Association secretary general Franco Cosmos meanwhile said the team will fly out this weekend and go into camp at Nelson Mandela Bay (renamed Gqeberha), a week before the tournament starts on 7 July.

"We hope to play a few friendly matches and have already confirmed one against Lesotho. They are not in the same group as us, but it will be behind closed doors, because we don't want to disclose information to our opponents," he said.