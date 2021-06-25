Namibia: Globetrotter Shivute Settles in Construction

ELIPHAS Safile Shivute is the personification of the senior national soccer team's nickname, the Brave Warriors.

The Olukonda-born midfield ace kickstarted his football career with local rivals Blue Waters at Walvis Bay in 1989, before switching to Arrows in 1990, where he inspired the gold-and-maroon outfit for their Namibia Premier League title in the same season.

Who can ever forget how he single-handedly took on the Gabonese defenders during a high-octane international encounter to win the penalty that was converted by the stylish Johannes 'Congo' Hindjou to qualify Namibia for the 1998 Afcon finals?

The former Sportsman of the Year nominee found himself in a similar situation after he tormented the Bafana Bafana defenders with his strong runs into the opposition half, giving South African defenders Willem Jackson and Mark Fish hell.

Fish, who is hailed as one of the best central defenders to don a Bafana Bafana shirt, told reporters after the historic Cosafa Cup clash which the Brave Warriors won 3-2 in Windhoek, he had never run that much in a football match before.

It was a sad day for Namibian football when Shivute joined Scottish outfit Motherwell FC.

Namibia's loss became Scotland's gain as the gangly midfielder went on to shine in the Scottish Premier League, and joined Razundara Tjikuzu and Collin Benjamin as the only Namibians to play for top-level sides in Europe.

Shivute also had a very successful spell in China after signing with Jia-A League club Dalian Wanda FC in a record signing then at £350 000 (almost N$7 million).

He also had a loan spell with Shenzhen Ping'an Kejian, another Chinese top-league club, where he played on loan until December 2001.

The 47-year-old star, who has been capped 49 times by his country with a return of eight goals for the national team, retired from football due to a knee injury in 2002.

Shivute, who joined Arrows because he could not break into the Blue Waters team, considers the encounter against the Beautiful Birds in Windhoek, during which he scored a hat-trick, as the most memorable match in an Arrows shirt.

"Credit must go to our late coach Albert Boetie Louw, whosee coaching skills shaped us into the formidable team we became. Credit must also go to the club's management for taking good care of us," he says.

Shivute faced countries like Egypt, Morocco, Liberia, Angola, Zambia, Lesotho, South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Tanzania, Malawi, Seychelles, Madagascar and even Saudi Arabia.

BALANCING FAMILY AND WORK

The retired star married his long-time sweetheart, Peya, in 2003 and the holy matrimony has been blessed with six children.

Shivute says it is challenging to balance family life with his career in the construction industry.

"The family is based in Windhoek, and I am a regular visitor. One day I will explain to my children why I could not be with them all the time . . . My wife is doing a wonderful job playing both mother and father to our children in my absence," he says.

Shivute is currently based at Ondangwa.

"I am trading in building ware, hardware, construction and a few other commodities. It is currently not smooth sailing, but imagination, anticipation and to be in parallel with the unfolding of world events are key aspects to lean on," he says.

He says it is important for sport stars to plan for the future.

"During my years abroad nothing went to waste. I took the right advice and prepared myself for the days after football. Poverty and hardship were very inconvenient, undesirable and embarrassing, yet they were my best teachers.

"I was taught how to fight life's bitter battles and how to win them. In short, I am a big fan of challenges because they strengthen and sharpen my mind, skills and abilities," Shivute says.

INFLUENCES

He says former Blue Waters goal ace Patrick Isaack, and Zimbabwean national Shepherd Murape had the biggest influence on his football career.

"Isaack is the person I consider to have ignited the football player inside me. Although he was my senior, his football boots fit me at 15. I wore his boots, and during school tournaments he would always convince his older classmates to allow me to join them.

"Those opportunities opened up a lot and sharpened my progress. On the national level, I was discovered at the age of 18 by Murape," he says.

Shivute advises young players that every single one of them has what it takes to achieve success.

"Talent and potential every one of them has, but it takes more than talent to succeed in the real world. If you want to succeed you have to face all the challenges life will throw at you. The difference between failing and winning is perseverance, endurance and discipline," he says.