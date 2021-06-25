Zimbabwe: Diaspora Vote Only Possible After Sanctions Removal, Says Chinamasa

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Zanu-PF Headquarters.
24 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

ZANU PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa has declared the ruling party will not entertain calls for a diaspora vote until sanctions imposed on the country by western powers are removed.

Speaking to journalists at the party's main headquarters in Harare Thursday, Chinamasa said allowing millions of Zimbabweans living abroad to take part in the country's polls would be a disadvantage to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's party.

The former finance minister said Zanu PF leaders were under a travel ban to western countries, something that placed them at a disadvantage if political candidates in Zimbabwe were to travel abroad to campaign.

Zimbabweans living abroad are estimated to be over five million.

Most of them are economic refugees in host countries with a few more in self-imposed political exile.

Since the turn of the century, the main opposition MDC has been clamouring for a change of policy so as to allow citizens who have contributed immensely to the country's economy through remittances also cast their ballots.

There are strong beliefs Zimbabweans living abroad favoured change of government back home and would not hesitate to vote the opposition.

Zanu PF is adamant a diaspora vote under the York of sanctions was not feasible.

Said Chinamasa, "If you want a diaspora vote, first level the playing field by removing sanctions, so that Zanu PF can go there and campaign freely without being vetted against sanctions.

"We will not allow those in the diaspora the right to vote because we are under sanctions in those countries.

"I cannot go to campaign in the United Kingdom because of sanctions as we all know and as long as that situation persists, we will say no vote to people in the diaspora because we will be allowing only those who have been asking for sanctions to have access to that electorate.

"That of course is not acceptable, and we will not allow it. Sanctions must fall and then we will start talking about diaspora vote."

Citizens living in the diaspora have questioned why they were not being allowed to vote yet Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube made it clear their remittances, standing at US$1 billion for 2020, are the regime's current backbone.

An economic meltdown whose height was a record-breaking inflation rate in 2008, an increase in incidences of politically motivated violence amongst other reasons resulted in millions fleeing Zimbabwe for better opportunities.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Are We Africans Our Own Worst Enemy?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X