Uganda: Kadaga Sworn in As 1st Deputy Prime Minister

25 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Arthur Arnold Wadero

Former Speaker of Parliament Ms Rebecca Kadaga yesterday officially took oath as the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the East African Community Affairs.

On Monday, Ms Kadaga was part of the 17 ministers that did not take oath. However, it was not clear why she had missed taking oath despite other minister disclosing that they had missed because they had come into contact with people that had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a ceremony that conduced at State House Nakasero, Ms Kadaga took her oath of allegiance and oath of secrecy in the evening after the ceremony was shifted from midday, the earlier scheduled time.

This also dismissed speculations that she would be sworn-in virtually via zoom after the ceremony was delayed for nearly four hours.

This therefore means Ms Kadaga has accepted to serve in the said ministerial position and is according to President Museveni, expected to among others duties spear head the regional integration between Uganda and other East African States.

This also leaves the number of ministers that are yet to be sworn in to 16 and it is not yet clear when this will be done. The Secretary to Cabinet os expected to communicate when the other ministers will be sworn in.

In his address to ministers that were sworn in at the Kololo Independence grounds, Mr Museveni said: "the economy is growing but the problem is where do we sell all these products? That is why we must address the issue of the East African and African integration. We are working on the issue of integration and that is why I put my young sister, Kadaga [in that position]."

Ms Kadaga served for two straight decades in the position Speaker of Parliament both having succeeded from Mr Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi who was Vice President in the former Cabinet.

Ms Kadaga was on May 24, 2021 defeated by her former Deputy, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, for the Speakership chair, a position she insisted to contest for even after her party the National Resistance Movement (NRM) did not back her.

She had since kept away from the public eye.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Are We Africans Our Own Worst Enemy?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X