Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Probes Infighting Within Bulawayo Structures

25 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC ALLIANCE has set up a Commission of Inquiry to probe infighting that has rocked the party's Bulawayo structures.

Party provincial structures have been in disarray following the main opposition's Bulawayo provincial congress held in April 2019.

Following the election, 12 losing provincial executive aspirants including provincial chairman aspirant and Nketa legislator Phelela Masuku appealed to the party's national executive calling for the nullification of congress results citing rigging among other irregularities.

The appeal was however dismissed but MDC Alliance resolved to integrate all party cadres who contested and lost in a move aimed at maintaining internal unity.

Masuku and some of the losing candidates rejected the offer.

The faction is said to have joined the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T in protest.

Since then, the province has been divided on factional lines.

The chaos in the party has also culminated into a recent vote of no confidence in the party's provincial chairperson James Sithole by the provincial youth assembly.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com that following the latest vote of no confidence on Sithole by the youth assembly, the party has set up a Commission of Inquiry led by party Vice President Lynette Karenyi-Kore to investigate squabbles in the province.

"As I speak, Karenyi and her team are already in Bulawayo investigating the source of factional fighting in the province.

"The team has been interviewing a lot of people as part of its investigations," said a party source, adding that Karenyi-Kore's team was also expected to interview national chair, Thabitha Khumalo and one of the party's vice presidents, Welshman Ncube.

Ncube is reportedly supporting Sithole while Khumalo is backing Sithole's ouster.

MDC Alliance Bulawayo spokesperson Swethern Chiroodza refused to comment on the probe.

"We do not discuss internal matters with the press. Congress issues were long dealt with. So, there is nothing to say on the matter," said Chiroodza.

Karenyi-Kore was also not reachable for comment.

