Kenya: DCI Step Up Hunt for Woman Accused of Fraud

25 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt for a woman accused of obtaining money by false pretense in Thika.

Beatrice Gathoni Boro is wanted by the DCI after she jumped bail.

Gathoni was arraigned at Thika Law Courts in 2017 and charged with defrauding a victim over Ksh.15 million in a food supply deal to a refugee camp in Kenya.

After plea taking, she was released on a Sh 1million bond but later absconded.

"A warrant of arrest has since been issued," DCI director George Kinoti said.

The DCI is now asking members of the public with any information that may assist to her arrest to reach out.

Beatrice Gathoni Boro, an accused person in a case of Obtaining Money by False Pretences contrary to section 313 of the Penal Code is wanted by DCI Thika West after she jumped bail.

The accused was arraigned at Thika Law Courts in 2017 charged with defrauding a victim pic.twitter.com/8WQJaGawf8

- DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 24, 2021

On Wednesday, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) also arrested a 50-year-old man who is accused of defrauding St Joseph's Maternity and Nursing Home in Nakuru.

According to DCI, Mwendwa conned the hospital of Sh948,000, pretending he would ship equipment from China using his company, World Freight Logistics Limited after the hospital contracted him in 2020.

