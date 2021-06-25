Tanzania: Samia to Chair Key Business Meeting

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan will tomorrow chair a meeting of the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) from which key resolutions would be made to further improve the business environment.

It will be the first time President Samia presides over the council's meeting since assuming the presidency over three months ago.

The Council's Executive Secretary, Dr Godwill Wanga, told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that major discussions would focus on regulatory bodies, forest products and all matters related to taxes as a way of improving the business environment in Tanzania.

"This meeting is very important for members from the public and private sectors since they will also use the platform to chart out ways of improving business environment with the sixth phase president, Ms Samia, who is also the chairperson of the council," he said He added that members of the council and the public have huge faith in President Samia's government, expressing confidence that the meeting will draw a big number of participants.

According to the TNBC boss, the council has also organised another meeting on Sunday, to be chaired by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, to deliberate on successes accomplished by President Samia in her first 100 days in office.

"On Sunday the council will hold a symposium that will focus on the first 100 days of President Samia in office and will review what transpired during the 12th meeting on Saturday," he stressed.

"The 12th meeting carries the theme 'Business and investment efficiency in the middle economy' and that preparations for the meeting have been completed," Dr Wanga said, calling for a massive support for the chairperson.

TNBC is a platform that provides a strategic forum for public and private sector leaders to deliberate issues of promoting economic growth.

The council is composed of equal members from both public and private sectors. The council also gives room for members to exchange views on improving the business regulatory environment to enhance national economic competitiveness in the long run.

The president is Chairperson of the council while the Vice-Chairperson is from the private sector.