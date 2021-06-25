Tanzania: Dar Imposes Mandatory Mask-Wearing

DAR ES SALAAM Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla has ordered city residents to take necessary precautions against Covid-19 including wearing facemasks and sticking to guidelines issued by the government and health professionals.

Mr Makalla issued the directives yesterday during his ongoing tour of Dar es Salaam region since he was appointed to the post.

"I call upon city residents to take precautions against the disease including proper maskwearing specially in crowded areas such as public transport and in areas such as markets, health care facilities, offices, restaurants, classrooms, colleges among others," he said.

The directive which comes a few days after the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children warned of a possible eruption of the third wave of Covid-19 infections is part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Mr Makalla said people should take precautions against the respiratory disease including washing hands frequently with clean water and soap or using hand sanitiser where there is no water, avoid unnecessary gathering and adhering to social distancing principle, doing exercises and eating nutritious foods.

Mr Makalla instructed all District Commissioners, heads of government institutions and the police to ensure that all residents stick to the health guidelines to prevent the spread of the pandemic. He said that authorities in the areas should ensure that they have proper hand washing facilities, and observe proper hygiene.

The regional head encouraged the public to report to health facilities as soon as they experience symptoms of Covid -19 such as high fever, cough, extreme fatigue, problems in breath and taste.

He noted that the public has a responsibility to protect the elderly, people with chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease, tuberculosis and heart complications since they are at higher risk of contracting the viral disease.

The Director of Preventive Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Leornard Subi said that the recent warning by the government follows a steady increase in the number of cases globally and in the African continent.

Dr Subi said the ministry is making a close follow up on the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring countries.

"The ministry has started recording indications of the eruption in the country, we are making a close follow up on the situation in neighbouring countries as well," he noted.

He added: "A follow up report revealed that the indicators are owed to social and economic interaction with