Zimbabwe: Boy (17) Steals Haulage Truck, Drives More Than 100 Km

25 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

An unlicensed 17-year-old boy with speech impairment left the Victoria Falls community shellshocked after allegedly breaking into a parked 22-tonne haulage truck during the night and droving to Kazungula border, close to 100km away.

Petros Nyenyiwe was intercepted by police on his way back to Victoria Falls, leading to his arrest.

Nyenyiwe, originally from Gokwe, was later taken to court facing theft and driving vehicle without owner's consent charges.

The truck belongs to Honey Grade Investments and the theft took place on Saturday night.

Court secured the services of a resident to interpret sign language.

Victoria Falls magistrate Linda Dzvene remanded the teenager in custody to July 6 pending bail application.

Prosecutor Sithabile Daka said Nyenyiwe used a duplicate key to start the ignition before driving to Kazungula at night.

A motorist who was driving along the same road on Sunday later informed the owner, one Tinashe Manyawu after noticing the truck.

That is the time the owner discovered the truck had been stolen.

It is not yet known what Nyenyiwe had gone to do in Kazungula.

"The owner parked his Forden truck at Honey Grade Investments garage along Miles Road around 6pm. The driver closed doors and windows but did not lock the truck.

"The accused came at night and opened the unlocked doors, entered the truck and used duplicate keys to start the ignition and drove away," said the prosecutor.

Police intercepted him near Farm School after getting wind that the truck had been spotted along the Victoria Falls-Kazungula Road.

Nyenyiwa could not produce a drivers' licence and police are still investigating the case.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Are We Africans Our Own Worst Enemy?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X