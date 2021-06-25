Namibia: Additional Oxygen Generating Systems to Boost Fight Against Covid-19

25 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The health ministry has commenced with the installation of additional gas generating systems at health facilities as COVID-19 cases soar and the demand for oxygen has increased.

As it has been reported recently, there is great pressure on the available hospital beds, human resources, and oxygen, said the Health Minister, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula at a donation event of 21-ton bulk oxygen by the Chamber of Commence in Windhoek.

"A new gas generating system with the capacity of producing 370 litres of oxygen per minute was also installed and commissioned two days ago. This system is dedicated to supplying oxygen to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Windhoek Central Hospital, while the existing system will continue to serve the hospital as was the case before," he said.

According to Shangula, the ministry is also set to install a 13.5-ton bulk oxygen tank at Oshakati ICU Hospital, dedicated for the COVID-19 isolation and treatment unit, which has a capacity of 80 beds.

"It is also envisaged to install additional gas generating systems at other health facilities across the country. The introduction of these systems will reduce the use of oxygen cylinders which has proven to be capital intensive," he added.

Currently, Namibia has 533 hospitalized cases, of which 96 are in ICUs.

Health officials at an event where 21-tons of bulk oxygen were donated to the health ministry in Windhoek. (Photo contibuted)

