Namibia: Former South African Rugby Team Member Appointed As Namibia's Head Coach

Pixabay
...
25 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibian Rugby Union (NRU) on Thursday announced the appointment of former South African rugby team member and head coach Allister Coetzee as the new coach for the national team.

NRU in a ststement said Coetzee will take his job on 25 June until the end of the 2023 World Cup.

"He is expected to turn the national rugby team into a competitive mould for the forthcoming world in 2023 as well ensure qualification," NRU said.

The recruitment and selection process was done in conjunction with the World Rugby Union, NRU also said.

Coetzee was the Springboks' assistant coach between 2004-2007 when the team won the World Cup in 2007, and also head coach of the Springboks from 2016 to 2018. (Xinhua).

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Are We Africans Our Own Worst Enemy?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X