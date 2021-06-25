Namibia: Former South African Rugby Team Member Appointed As Namibia's Head Coach

The Namibian Rugby Union (NRU) on Thursday announced the appointment of former South African rugby team member and head coach Allister Coetzee as the new coach for the national team.

NRU in a ststement said Coetzee will take his job on 25 June until the end of the 2023 World Cup.

"He is expected to turn the national rugby team into a competitive mould for the forthcoming world in 2023 as well ensure qualification," NRU said.

The recruitment and selection process was done in conjunction with the World Rugby Union, NRU also said.

Coetzee was the Springboks' assistant coach between 2004-2007 when the team won the World Cup in 2007, and also head coach of the Springboks from 2016 to 2018. (Xinhua).