Botswana: Troops Not Going to War

24 June 2021
Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi addressed members of the media at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone on Wednesday upon arrival from Maputo, Mozambique where he attended the SADC heads of state and government extraordinary summit. Elaborating on the summit's decision to deploy a standby force to Mozambique, President Masisi said the troops would not be going to wage war against the insurgents but to restore peace and normalcy to the country's besieged Cabo Delgado region.

