South Africa: How Karpowership Was Torpedoed By Substandard Environmental Studies

24 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Amabhungane

The R225bn powerships deal may finally be sunk by the environment department's refusal to authorise the Turkish-led consortium's projects. It failed to deliver adequate environmental reports or listen to warnings from specialists, the department said.

The Karpowership deal was torpedoed by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) - and, unintentionally, by its own environmental consultants.

The Turkish-led Karpowership SA consortium was named preferred bidder in March to supply the lion's share of 2,000MW in capacity that the government is procuring to reduce load shedding. But it first needed to secure environmental permits to moor its powerships in three ports: Coega, Saldanha and Richards Bay.

But on Thursday, the DFFE announced that it had refused to grant Karpowership that authorisation.

"The Competent Authority in the Department has decided, after due consideration of all relevant information presented as part of the environmental impact assessment process for all three applications in question, to refuse the applications for the environmental authorisations," spokesperson Albi Modise said in a guarded statement.

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is a mandatory process of assessing the environmental consequences and viability of a project, and ways of mitigating harm. The process requires an open and transparent engagement...

