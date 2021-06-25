South Africa: Gift of the Gaffe - From Biden Stumbling to Ramaphosa's iPad - the Meaning of Presidential Faux Pas

opinion

Presidents in the so-called advanced countries don't have a monopoly on awkwardness. Two of Africa's regional superpowers - Nigeria and South Africa - have produced their own extraordinary moments of presidential faux pas that could win global prizes, too.

Awkward moments are human, and hardly call attention when mere mortals are involved. But when the high and mighty trip, they make the headlines.

Both experts and lay people sometimes feel obliged to ask if such awkward moments may not indeed, like Freudian slips, mean more than meets the eye. And quite often their suspicions are right.

Take former US president Donald Trump, for example. In his four-year presidency awkwardness was not an occasional accident, it was the defining thing, the essential Trump.

From telling Brigitte Macron, the wife of the French president, that she was "in good shape", to tossing paper towels into a crowd of hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico and shoving the Prime Minister of Montenegro Dusko Markovic aside in Brussels for a group photo, Trump was the king of awkwardness.

He did not care and could not be bothered. It was, by a number of documented accounts, a character flaw. Unfortunately, not...