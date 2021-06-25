South Africa: Western Cape Parents Urged to Finalise School of Choice

25 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Parents and caregivers who wish to enrol their children for the 2022 school year in the Western Cape have until midnight to confirm their final choice of school.

Western Cape Education spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said the department will on Friday evening implement the next stage of the 2022 admissions process.

The department earlier reported that over 20 000 learners were accepted to more than one school for 2022.

Hammond said over 20 000 places at schools will be made available to learners who were unsuccessful at a particular school, with 50% of these being learners in Grade 8.

Should parents fail to decide which school they will accept or decline, automatic placement in the first successful school, based on their order of preference as submitted on the website.

"The department needs to know which schools have places available so we can assist learners who have not received a notification of placement," Hammond said.

Parents can log onto https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za/admissions/login , then go to "Track Application Status", select name of learner and then under "Application Status", it will inform the parent as to whether their application was successful, unsuccessful or that the learner has been placed on the waiting list.

The parent must then either "Withdraw" or "Confirm" their application.

"Once they have confirmed acceptance at a school, parents must print and submit a copy of the application, as well as certified copies of the supporting documents to the school within seven days of confirming on the system with the school or district office, if they have not already submitted hard copies to the school.

"This will assist the department to know which schools have places available so we can assist learners who have not received a notification of placement," Hammond explained.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Are We Africans Our Own Worst Enemy?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X