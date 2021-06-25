South Africa: Western Cape Parents Urged to Finalise School of Choice

Parents and caregivers who wish to enrol their children for the 2022 school year in the Western Cape have until midnight to confirm their final choice of school.

Western Cape Education spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said the department will on Friday evening implement the next stage of the 2022 admissions process.

The department earlier reported that over 20 000 learners were accepted to more than one school for 2022.

Hammond said over 20 000 places at schools will be made available to learners who were unsuccessful at a particular school, with 50% of these being learners in Grade 8.

Should parents fail to decide which school they will accept or decline, automatic placement in the first successful school, based on their order of preference as submitted on the website.

"The department needs to know which schools have places available so we can assist learners who have not received a notification of placement," Hammond said.

Parents can log onto https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za/admissions/login , then go to "Track Application Status", select name of learner and then under "Application Status", it will inform the parent as to whether their application was successful, unsuccessful or that the learner has been placed on the waiting list.

The parent must then either "Withdraw" or "Confirm" their application.

"Once they have confirmed acceptance at a school, parents must print and submit a copy of the application, as well as certified copies of the supporting documents to the school within seven days of confirming on the system with the school or district office, if they have not already submitted hard copies to the school.

"This will assist the department to know which schools have places available so we can assist learners who have not received a notification of placement," Hammond explained.