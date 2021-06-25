South Africa: The President Must Rise Above Petty Politics and Appoint a Health Minister Fit to Fight Our Current Crisis

24 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marcus Low

While the Digital Vibes scandal has no doubt presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a massive headache, it has also afforded him an opportunity. In appointing a new Minister of Health, the president can establish a more profound response to South Africa's Covid-19 emergency. We should soon know whether this is an opportunity he is ready to take.

On 8 June, Dr Zweli Mkhize was placed on special leave and Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane was appointed South Africa's Acting Minister of Health. It seems likely that Kubayi-Ngubane will stay on until President Cyril Ramaphosa receives the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) report into the Digital Vibes affair and makes a decision on Mkhize's future. The SIU report is expected to be ready before the end of June -- that is to say in the next week or so.

Even if the SIU clears Mkhize of any legal wrongdoing, the affair has left his reputation badly tarnished. This is because even if he did not technically break the law, he failed to notice or prevent gross misuse of public funds meant for the Covid-19 response -- something that happened right under his nose and that involved some of his close associates. How he can be...

