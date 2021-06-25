South Africa: 'It's a Waste' - Muizenberg Residents Rubbish Wetland Restoration Effort

24 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Onke Ngcuka

Attempts by the City of Cape Town to restore an old wetland have been met with contempt from residents who say the city should focus on keeping existing waterways clean before creating new ones.

The City of Cape Town has begun restoration efforts on a section of the Zandvlei estuary in Muizenberg, saying this will revive the biodiversity of the area.

"The project aims to improve not only the wetland habitat, but provide an area where recreational users can learn more about wetland ecology and the value of these systems to every person on the planet," said Marian Nieuwoudt, the city's mayoral committee member for spatial planning and the environment.

Despite the ecological benefit of restoring the wetland, Muizenberg resident Mark Williams told Daily Maverick he was worried about the establishment of a wetland when an existing estuary close by was filled with waste. Williams said volunteers had cleaned the vlei since 2020 to reduce waste on the estuary banks and in the surrounding reeds. The only cleaning by CapeNature that takes place, he said, is the emptying of bins on Mondays.

"I have concerns... it's a waste of money. They could have rather used that money to use that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Are We Africans Our Own Worst Enemy?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X