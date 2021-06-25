South Africa: 'It's a Waste' - Muizenberg Residents Rubbish Wetland Restoration Effort

analysis

Attempts by the City of Cape Town to restore an old wetland have been met with contempt from residents who say the city should focus on keeping existing waterways clean before creating new ones.

The City of Cape Town has begun restoration efforts on a section of the Zandvlei estuary in Muizenberg, saying this will revive the biodiversity of the area.

"The project aims to improve not only the wetland habitat, but provide an area where recreational users can learn more about wetland ecology and the value of these systems to every person on the planet," said Marian Nieuwoudt, the city's mayoral committee member for spatial planning and the environment.

Despite the ecological benefit of restoring the wetland, Muizenberg resident Mark Williams told Daily Maverick he was worried about the establishment of a wetland when an existing estuary close by was filled with waste. Williams said volunteers had cleaned the vlei since 2020 to reduce waste on the estuary banks and in the surrounding reeds. The only cleaning by CapeNature that takes place, he said, is the emptying of bins on Mondays.

"I have concerns... it's a waste of money. They could have rather used that money to use that...