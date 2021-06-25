South Africa: Our Data Destiny - You Have the Power to Stop Tech Firms From Misusing and Manipulating Your Info

24 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Companies want our data - and it's our duty to ensure that they use that data for the public good, an international science policy expert said at a Daily Maverick webinar on Wednesday.

Most of us have given Big Tech companies such as Google and Facebook our data and we have no idea how they are using it. However, we can empower ourselves by demanding that companies and policymakers use our data responsibly, said international science policy expert Eleonore Pauwels at a Daily Maverick webinar on Wednesday.

Pauwels said that it was unfortunate that many policymakers "didn't have foresight. The laws are [often] reactive to what's happening."

The challenge to addressing the misuse and manipulation of data is that many people are more interested in what happens to their individual privacy than our collective privacy, said Pauwels.

Riaan Naudé, F-secure consulting director, said that many people willingly give up their data to companies because they are more interested in convenience than privacy.

"It's convenient for us to give our data away because we're getting interesting services for that. So when we talk about our privacy, do we mean we don't want ads at all? We need to determine how much...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

