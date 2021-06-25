South Africa: Letter From Mpumalanga - the Adoptive Tribalists of Shiyalungubo Dam

analysis

A sunny Saturday morning and a half dozen of the adoptive tribalists of Shiyalungubo Dam are gathered on the closest thing to a local beach. Bluegum trees, shimmering blue water, a grassy shore with canoes pulled up at a storage rack, and all around us the rolling green, wild Makhonjwa mountains. I don't blame anyone for falling in love with this place.

Glen Retief's The Jack Bank: A Memoir of a South African Childhood, won a Lambda Literary Award. He teaches creative nonfiction at Susquehanna University and is spending a year in South Africa as a Fulbright Scholar.

Different stories circulate about the name, "Shiyalungubo". In the most popular version, the dam, which was built in 1938, lies on the precise spot where, in the 19th century, down-slope travellers left their blankets for others who'd need them for the high country.

Shiyalungubo Dam surrounded by the Makhonjwa Mountains in Mpumalanga. (Photo: Glen Retief)

In other words, for a long time the dam has been known as a place for throwing off one's familiar security blankets, urban middle-class or otherwise.

Also, it has been a symbol of what we today might call the "sustainable, sharing economy": the idea that if we...