Tunis/Tunisia — 1,685,739 COVID vaccines have been administered, including 1,223,985 first doses and 461,754 second shots, since the start of the national jab drive on March 13 until June 24. According to the latest figures released Friday by the Health Ministry, 23,884 jabs were given on June 24, including 8,097 first doses and 15,787 second ones.

A total of 2,699,651 people have registered on the national vaccination platform evax.tn.