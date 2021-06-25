Tunisia: Covid-19 - Siliana Sees Surge in Number of Fatalities and Infections

25 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Siliana recorded 5 COVID-19 related fatalities and 225 additional infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 7,951 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The test positivity rate has reached 62.5%, Preventive Health Director in Siliana Hassen Manai stated on Friday to TAP, adding that the governorate has just recorded the highest rate in terms of number of infections per day since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Regarding the situation in the governorate's hospitals, 32 COVID19 patients are currently at the Siliana local hospital, 8 of whom are in intensive care, the official said, adding that 42 other patients are in the region's local hospitals.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

