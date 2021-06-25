Morocco, Djibouti Set to Promote Cooperation Between Religious Institutions

Djibouti — Morocco and Djibouti reaffirmed their willingness to work together to lay the foundations for a fruitful cooperation between the religious institutions of both countries.

During a meeting between the Djiboutian minister of Muslim Affairs and Waqfs Assets, Moumin Hassan Barreh and the Chargé d'Affaires of the Moroccan Embassy in Djibouti, Mbarek Haddaoui, the two parties discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including the exchange of expertise and best practices in the religious field.

The two sides also agreed to increase the pace of cooperation and partnership and give new impetus to relations to serve the common interests of both countries, expressing in this regard their determination to work for the consolidation of ties of friendship and cooperation between Morocco and Djibouti.

During this meeting, the Djiboutian official welcomed the ties of friendship and the excellent cooperation relations between the two countries in the various development sectors.