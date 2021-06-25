Swaziland Absolute Monarch Bans Pro-Democracy Marches As Protests Against Him Mount

Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS Host Photo Agency
King Mswati III of Eswatini welcomed at Sochi International Airport as he arrives to take part in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia, 23 October 2019.
25 June 2021
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

King Mwati III, the absolute monarch in Swaziland (eSwatini), has banned public pro-democracy demonstrations in the kingdom.

Thousands of protestors have marched mainly in rural areas across Swaziland over the past weeks. More marches were planned for the coming days.

Political parties are banned from taking part in elections and groups advocating democracy are outlawed under the Suppression of Terrorism Act. The King appoints the Prime Minister, and top government ministers. He also appoints senior judges and civil servants.

The protestors want widespread reforms including political parties to be allowed to contest elections and the right to elect their own prime minister and government. They had been marching on local government centres known as tinkhundla to deliver petitions.

Themba Masuku, the Swazi Acting Prime Minister, speaking on behalf of the King on Thursday (24 June 2021) said marches to deliver petitions would be banned with immediate effect.

'The full might of the law will take effect to anyone who will continue to ignore the rule of law,' he said.

He added there would be 'zero tolerance' shown to those who break the order.

Later, Mlungisi Makhanyamo president of the Peoples' United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO), one of the leading pro-democracy groups that is banned in Swaziland, said a planned march to deliver a petition in Mbabane on Friday would go ahead.

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Swazi Media

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
There's Lots More to Know About African Elephants Than You Think
Are We Africans Our Own Worst Enemy?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X